CHICAGO — Tyler Anderson threw eight dominant innings and Jo Adell homered to help the Los Angeles Angels end a five-game skid with a 7-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Anderson (8-8) gave up a leadoff single, then retired the next 13 Chicago batters before allowing another hit to cruise to his third win in his last five starts. The lefty matched his career-best 10 strikeouts and allowed just three hits with no walks.

Logan O'Hoppe added two hits and a pair of RBIs for Los Angeles, which saw all nine starters get at least a hit after the club managed just a run in its prior three losses.

Ben Joyce pitched a clean ninth to finish the shutout.

Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks (1-7) left after two innings with low back tightness. He surrendered the Angels' first two runs and walked two with four hits as he dropped his third straight decision.

The Cubs, seeking a third straight victory, have dropped nine of 13. Nico Hoerner had two of the team's four hits.

Colten Brewer, the first of five Chicago relievers, gave up three runs — one earned — in a two-error third and Adell homered to deep center two innings later off Drew Smyly.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: First baseman Nolan Schanuel hop-stepped to first in the third inning after being hit in the lower leg by a Brewer pitch but remained in the game.

Cubs: RHP Yency Almonte (torn labrum) will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. He appeared in 17 games this season. … RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (forearm strain) will be activated from the 15-day injured list sometime during this week's road trip to Baltimore and St. Louis. … RHP Julian Merryweather (rib stress fracture) will begin a rehab assignment at Single-A South Bend this week.

UP NEXT

The Angels send José Soriano (4-6, 3.77 ERA) against fellow RHP Hayden Wesneski (2-5, 4.14) in Sunday afternoon's series finale.

This version corrects to the Cubs having four hits.