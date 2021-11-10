Having fun yet?

We've only reached the halfway point of the NFL's first 17-game season and already we've seen 30 games decided in the final minute of regulation or overtime, 36 games decided by three or fewer points and 41 games won by a team that trailed in the fourth quarter.

Of course, the fun is all relative and subject to change by the quarter, eh Vikings fans?

The Vikings, for example, could/would/should be 7-1. Or they could/would/should be 1-7. They're the proverbial poster children for the 2021 NFL season.

The Purple are 2-4 in games decided in the final minute of regulation or overtime, 1-3 in games decided by three or fewer points, and 1-3 in games won by a team that trailed in the fourth quarter.

It could be worse. In the top-heavy NFC, 3-5 puts you a game behind Atlanta (4-4) for the seventh playoff spot. Meanwhile, in the AFC, there are four 5-4 teams sitting outside the playoff picture heading into Week 10.

The league has only one eight-win team. It would have two, but Green Bay's quarterback fell two shots shy of being fully vaccinated and is spending his days being stoned on COVID-19's Exile Island while doubling down in his denial that the football world caught him being a liar, liar, pants on fire.

Aaron Rodgers, the 2020 NFL MVP who missed Sunday's loss at Kansas City, isn't the only 2021 NFL MVP candidate who's had a rough couple of weeks.

Derrick Henry, perhaps the most bruising and durable running back ever, broke his foot.

Kyler Murray was sidelined, but his Cardinals still went on the road and won by two touchdowns.

Dak Prescott returned from a calf injury only to hamstring a Cowboys team riding the wave of Cooper Rush's prime-time win over the Vikings.

Josh Allen the quarterback scored six points while running for dear life from Josh Allen the edge rusher.

And even Tom Brady threw a pick-six to seal a loss to Trevor Siemian.

Like the entire 2021 NFL season, MVP and a lot of other awards are a tossup at the midway point.

Here is a look:

Comeback Player of the Year

Dak Prescott, Cowboys: Let's excuse the Denver game and focus more on what he did during that five-game winning streak: 13 TDs, two INTs, no passer rating below 108.1. All from a guy who not that long ago suffered one seriously gruesome ankle injury.

Other candidates: Joe Burrow, Bengals; Nick Bosa, 49ers; Carson Wentz, Colts.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Mac Jones, Patriots: Sorry, Ja'Marr, but when a quarterback can step in and play with this kind of poise and savvy while helping turn a franchise around, he's the best rookie. Jones has five wins. Combined wins of the four quarterbacks picked ahead of him: 5.

Other candidates: Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals; Kyle Pitts, Falcons; Najee Harris, Steelers.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Micah Parsons, Cowboys: A dynamic newer-age linebacker who can do it all.

Other candidates: Eric Stokes, Packers; Asante Samuel Jr., Chargers; Jayson Oweh, Ravens.

Defensive Player of the Year

Myles Garrett, Browns: Sorry, Trevon. Seven picks is phenomenal, but Garrett is a 12-sack-and-counting game-changer on every down.

Other candidates: Trevon Diggs, Cowboys; T.J. Watt, Steelers; Derwin James, Chargers.

Offensive Player of the Year

Lamar Jackson, Ravens: People talk about John Harbaugh being a gambler. But, honestly, how much of a gamble is fourth-and-short when Lamar Jackson has the ball? Lamar is the updated version of Michael Vick.

Other candidates: Cooper Kupp, Rams; Davante Adams, Packers; Matthew Stafford, Rams.

Assistant Coach of the Year

Byron Leftwich, Bucs: Yeah, he's got Brady. But Leftwich's system is smooth. And, besides, there's also something to be said about knowing when to get out of the G.O.A.T.'s way and let him do his thing.

Other candidates: Kellen Moore, OC, Cowboys; Todd Bowles, DC, Buccaneers; Leslie Frazier, DC, Bills.

Coach of the Year

Bill Belichick, Patriots: It's early and the field is wide open from Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona to Brandon Staley with the Chargers to Mike Vrabel in Tennessee and Mike McCarthy in Dallas, and more. But keep an eye on the old coaching G.O.A.T. The Pats are 5-4 and holding the seventh playoff seed with not only a rookie QB, but the fifth of five taken in the first round. Jones complementing Belichick's style and defense with veteran poise. By the time January arrives, New England will be better, like it always is, and will not be a team anyone will want to face in the playoffs.

Other candidates: Mike Vrabel, Titans; Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals; Brandon Staley. Chargers.

Most Valuable Player

Tom Brady, Bucs: Rodgers would be the midseason choice here under normal circumstances. But that's anything but the case with him already costing the Packers at least one win. The other front-runners have hit snags as well, but let's go with the ageless guy who has the league-leading 25 touchdown passes and an unmatched ability to keep a Super Bowl-winning locker room focused on scratching out victories.

Other candidates: Kyler Murray, Cardinals; Dak Prescott, Cowboys; Aaron Rodgers, Packers.