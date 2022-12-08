Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ATHENS, Greece — A little-known Greek anarchist group has claimed responsibility for an arson attack on an Italian diplomat's car at her home in Athens.

In a statement posted on a far-left website Thursday, a group calling itself "Revenge Cell Carlo Giuliani" said it carried out last Friday's attack in a show of solidarity for Alfredo Cospito, an imprisoned Italian militant anarchist on hunger strike over prison conditions.

Carlo Giuliani was an anti-global protester killed during protests against a G8 meeting in Genoa in 2001. His name has been used before in claims of responsibility for arson attacks in Greece.

Friday's attack, which caused no injuries, targeted the car of Susanna Schlein, a career diplomat and the sister of prominent Italian lawmaker Elly Schlein. Fire service officials said a crude incendiary device exploded in the garage of the diplomat's home in a northern Athens suburb, burning one car and damaging a second.

It followed protests by Greek anarchist groups in support of Cospito.

Though less frequent in recent years, arson attacks by anarchist and far-left groups are common in Greece and often target banks and vehicles belonging to foreign embassies.

After Friday's arson attack, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and discussed the incident on the sidelines of a meeting near Athens of European center-right political parties.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said last week that the "reprehensible" attack would "in no way disturb the excellent relations and long-standing bonds of friendship between Greece and its partner and ally, Italy."