Minnesota Wild (33-27-8, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (23-42-3, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Minnesota Wild after Troy Terry's two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Ducks' 4-2 loss.

Anaheim is 23-42-3 overall and 10-23-1 at home. The Ducks have a 22-8-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

Minnesota has a 33-27-8 record overall and a 15-15-4 record on the road. The Wild are 28-9-3 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the third time these teams play this season. The Wild won 2-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason McTavish has scored 17 goals with 22 assists for the Ducks. Alex Killorn has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 35 goals and 41 assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 5.5 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (upper body), Radko Gudas: day to day (upper-body), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Joel Eriksson Ek: out (undisclosed), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed).

