Introduction: Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan was shelled Wednesday and has now allowed 19 home runs in his last seven starts — the most in Twins history over a span of that length. His struggles have been part of an overall starting rotation regression for the Twins, who lead the AL Central by two games despite having a worse record than nine of 10 AL teams outside their division.

8:00: Host Michael Rand is joined by Jason Gurwin, founder of The Streamable, for a look ahead to what comes next with the future of sports on TV. What will the Twins' TV situation look like in 2024? How are important are upcoming negotiations between Diamond Sports and DIRECTV? And what's new in the NBA, NHL and NFL?

30:00: The Vikings can't replicate their 2022 formula, but it might not matter in their division.

