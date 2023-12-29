Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's armed forces said Friday an unknown airborne object entered the country's airspace from the direction of Ukraine and subsequently vanished off radars.

The Operational Command of the Armed Forces said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that the unidentified airborne object entered from the side of the border with Ukraine and was observed by radars of the country's air defense system from the moment it crossed the border until the signal disappeared.

It also said troops have been mobilized to identify and find the object.

Local authorities said that the object crossed the border near the town of Hrubieszow.

There were no immediate reports of any explosion or casualties.