Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

April 1: Readers who took the challenge share their experiences as newcomers to the cause.

Today: A list of volunteer openings. E3

Online: Volunteering takes on a new look after the pandemic. And tips for choosing a volunteer opportunity, including a quiz to narrow your focus. startribune.com/volunteer-challenge