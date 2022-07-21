Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of an ESPN assessment of the strengths of each NFL team over the next three years. If the evaluations of the panel of league experts is accurate, there is trouble — or at least mediocrity — ahead for the Vikings. While the Packers finished tied for third and were deemed to be top-10 in every category, the Vikings were No. 19 overall and weren't higher than No. 17 in any single marker. That could signal a more honest roster evaluation is still to come depending on how 2022 goes.

13:00: Star Tribune golf writer Jerry Zgoda joins the show ahead of the 3M Open, which begins Thursday in Blaine. With a field impacted by the new LIV Golf tour, who will emerge as the champion? And do we know enough about the PGA Tour event, now in its fourth year, to determine if there is a style of play best suited for the course?

25:00: Rand has no time for the All-Star Game MVP "snub" of Byron Buxton nor the ESPYs ... plus the Loons demolish a Premier League team and Kyle Rudolph joins forces with Tom Brady.

