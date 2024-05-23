Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BEIJING — An explosion has occurred at an apartment building in Harbin, a city in northeastern China, state media reported. Casualties are unknown.

Videos on social media showed that parts of a five-story apartment building were damaged, with one apartment's balcony completely blown off. Officials told local media that the explosion was likely from a natural gas tank.

Videos online also showed at least one person being carted away by first responders into an ambulance, and the streets were covered in debris.

Xinhua news agency said the explosion occurred at roughly 7 a.m. Thursday. Harbin is the capital of China's northeastern Heilongjiang province.