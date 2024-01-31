BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona and its surrounding in northeastern Spain's Catalonia region are preparing for tighter water restrictions amid a historic drought that has shrunk reservoirs to record lows.

Catalan authorities are expected to declare a drought emergency Thursday for an area that is home to 6 million people after water reserves fell below 16% of their capacity, the benchmark set for the application of a new round of water-saving measures.

''Our reserves are below 16%. The situation is critical in Barcelona and around Girona, so we have to take stronger measures,'' Catalan government official Laura Vilagrà told Spanish national radio broadcaster RNE on Wednesday.

The emergency would lower the daily amount of water permitted for residential and municipal purposes from 210 to 200 liters per person. Agriculture and industry also would see cuts. Catalonia's water agency says the average resident uses 116 liters per day at home.

The area affected by the emergency covers northern Catalonia up to the French border. The region's less populated southern part is fed by the Ebro River and in better shape. Southern Spain also is experiencing drought conditions.

Catalonia has recorded below-average rainfall for 40 consecutive months. Experts say climate change is driving the drought and that the entire Mediterranean region is expected to warm at a faster rate than many other parts of the world in the coming years.