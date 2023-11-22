THE HAGUE, Netherlands — An exit poll for the Dutch election says the far-right, anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders wins the most votes.
Most Read
-
Six finalists for new Minnesota state flag, five for new state seal
-
Hormel asks Minneapolis chef Ann Kim to can the Spam, so now it's 'Ann's ham'
-
Where have all the loons gone? And other questions about the Minnesota flag redesign
-
AP source: 2 people in vehicle that exploded at NY/Canada border crossing declared dead at scene
-
Officials seek solutions as copper thieves plunge parts of St. Paul into darkness