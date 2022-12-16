Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

This week's tragic death of a TV personality whose dance moves and comedic chops delighted audiences is a sad reminder that appearances can be deceiving. Even the cheeriest exteriors may potentially camouflage deep emotional pain.

Stephen Boss, better known as "tWitch," rose to fame as a contestant on the "So You Think You Can Dance" reality show. He also was a longtime regular on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" in addition to enjoying social media celebrity.

Sadly, the 40-year-old Alabama native ended his life this week, leaving behind a wife and three children. His death is a reminder of suicide's heartbreaking toll. "Every day, approximately 125 Americans die by suicide," according to the Suicide Awareness Voices of Education mental health advocacy organization. "There is one suicide death in the U.S. every 11.5 minutes."

The grim numbers add up quickly, with the American death toll at close to 46,000 in 2020. But a new set of digits — 988, to be specific — offers hope. The trio replaces a longer 1-800 suicide hotline phone number with one that's easy to remember. Dialing or texting it from anywhere in the country will quickly connect someone in crisis with care, compassion and resources, potentially saving a life.

Simplifying the connection between those who need help and those able to provide it has worked well in more general emergencies. Everyone, even young children, knows to call 911.

Seconds count in an emergency, so getting people on the phone and connected swiftly to assistance is critical. The same holds when someone is struggling with mental health or substance abuse. Amid a crisis, the ease of dialing 988 may be the difference between someone getting help or taking a dangerous next step.

The transition to 988 from the previous 1-800-273-8255 number has been in the works for several years. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) proposed the three-digit code in a 2019 report to Congress. Lawmakers passed the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020, providing funding to make it a reality. On July 15, federal officials announced that this vital initiative was ready to launch.

The FCC's projections for 988 usage are sobering. In 2021, the 1-800 line received 3.6 million calls, chats and texts. The agency expects that number to at least double in the first full year after the 988 switch.

The good news: "Studies have shown that after speaking with a trained crisis counselor, most Lifeline callers are significantly more likely to feel less depressed, less suicidal, less overwhelmed, and more hopeful," the agency reports.

More good news: Those dialing from a Minnesota area code will likely hear a Minnesota voice on the other end. That may provide some comfort to those in crisis. In addition, those answering the call will have expertise in state and local resources, helping to facilitate these critical connections.

Minnesota also has a "warmline" (as opposed to a "hotline") for those who are "struggling with mental health but aren't experiencing a mental health crisis or emergency." The warmline is open daily (including weekends and all holidays) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. It can be reached by dialing 855-927-6546, texting "Support" to 85511, or through an online chat at mentalhealthmn.org.

Those considering a call to 988 or the warmline should know that "there's no wrong door," according to Shannah Mulvihill, executive director of the Mental Health Minnesota advocacy group. Calling either 988 or the warmline will connect people to the care and resources they need. And it's available to family and friends of those in need.

Minnesota lawmakers should take note of 988's debut. While federal dollars have helped establish the new system, additional funding will be needed to sustain operations.

The 2020 legislation allows states to enact new monthly telecommunications fees to support 988 operations financially. This is the same mechanism used to fund 911. Few states have done this for 988, though Virginia has. Under that state's plan, the 988 service fee will mean that consumers with a subscription wireless plan "will pay 12 cents monthly, while those who use prepaid wireless services will pay 8 cents per retail transaction," according to CrisisTalk, a mental health publication.

The FCC cautions that 988's success will depend on states making an investment in it. Minnesota lawmakers should note that responsibility and rise to the occasion in the coming session.