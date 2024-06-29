BELGRADE, Serbia — An attacker with a crossbow wounded a police officer guarding the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade before being shot dead.
Most Read
-
Blue Earth County buys, demolishes Rapidan Dam Store as a safety response to area flooding
-
Defense lets Twins down in 3-2 loss to Mariners in 10 innings
-
Satellite photos show dramatic flooding in Mankato, southern Minnesota
-
Walz: Biden 'had a bad night' in debate but should be Dems' nominee
-
Wild draft Denver defenseman Zeev Buium with 12th overall pick