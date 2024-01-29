DULUTH, Minn. — An aging mobster gets no prison time for stealing a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in ''The Wizard of Oz.''
Most Read
-
Patrick Reusse says Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is an . . .
-
Five quarterbacks the Vikings could target in the NFL Draft
-
Colorado woman says she didn't consent to being on Minnesota's presidential primary ballot. Now she can't get off it.
-
Two restaurants open with affordable fun, one in Minneapolis and one in St. Paul
-
Charges expected for man jailed in killing of 3 in Coon Rapids home; victims' IDs released