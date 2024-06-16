ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — An 8-year-old who was shot at a Michigan splash pad was struck in the head and is in critical condition, sheriff says.
Most Read
-
Minnesota's most lake-rich county cracks down on large, loud vacation rental homes
-
'Unbelievable': Boundary Waters fishing trip becomes both tragedy, extraordinary rescue and search
-
PWHL Minnesota draft pick Curl apologizes for social media behavior
-
Why did Minneapolis bury Bassett Creek?
-
Heat advisory issued for metro Sunday, with heavy rain continuing into next week