Jacqueline Stewart is leaving her post leading the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to return to the University of Chicago. Academy Museum veteran Amy Homma will succeed her as director and president, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday.

Stewart, a prominent film scholar and Turner Classic Movies host, has helped steer the Academy Museum through its opening phase, serving as its chief artistic and programming officer from 2020-2022, when she became its leader. During her tenure, she helped make new galleries bilingual and oversaw the opening of many exhibitions, including one on Black Cinema between 1989 and 1971.

Homma has been with the Los Angeles based museum for five years, most recently as its chief audience officer.

The film academy, the organization behind the Oscars, also announced several more promotions in its executive ranks to unite teams within the Academy, including the foundation, the museum and the Oscars. In May, the film academy launched a $500 million fundraising campaign in the leadup to the 100th Oscars in 2028.

''As the Academy evolves, we are bringing teams together to create a better sense of shared purpose across the organization,'' Academy CEO Bill Kramer said in a statement.

The organization also said that longtime academy archivist Randy Haberkamp is retiring after 23 years. Matt Severson will succeed him in a new role in which he will oversee the collections and preservation efforts for all 23 million items in the Academy Collection.