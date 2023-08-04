

Glacier alternatives

Visiting America's most popular national parks this summer can be a challenge. Several require advance reservations to reduce crowds, including parts of Glacier National Park in Montana. Instead of fighting for a slot, Scott Cundy, co-founder of Wildland Trekking tour company, recommends visiting the nearby Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, just south of Glacier. Visitors don't need a reservation or permit to explore more than a million acres of mountains, lakes and waterfalls. Beyond Montana, Cundy suggests North Cascades National Park in Washington. "It's one of our country's most spectacular and least appreciated national parks, especially for people that are willing to put in some effort and hike," he said. "It's just absolutely gorgeous."

Washington Post

Scandinavia is (not) hot

Vacationers are turning their eyes toward Norway, Denmark and Sweden amid a heat wave encompassing southern Europe. Rebecca Masri, founder of luxury travel app Little Emperors, says bookings to Scandinavia are up 20% compared with this time last year. She attributes an increase in the past few weeks to the weather in southern European destinations, where the temperature skyrocketed to near records in recent weeks. Visit Norway, the country's tourism agency, says it looks like bookings in 2023 will surpass 2019 levels, and predicts that soaring summer temperatures across southern Europe could prompt a lasting change in preferences. Sweden is also seeing record interest in the country as a destination — and cites the weather as a factor.

Bloomberg News

Amsterdam bans cruise ships

As part of an effort to curb overtourism and alleviate pollution, government officials in Amsterdam have banned cruise ships from docking in the city center. According to the Guardian, Amsterdam's city council said that cruise ships were "incompatible" with the environmental and sustainability goals for the popular tourism destination. Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema revealed that the city welcomes 22 million tourists every year, but said, "that's a little bit too much." Amsterdam is not the first city to ban cruise ships, as Venice announced in 2021 that it would ban large vessels from entering the city center. Barcelona is also curbing the number of cruise ship arrivals.

TravelPulse

DreamWorks & Minions

The Universal Studios Florida theme park will open a land based on DreamWorks Animation characters in 2024, Universal Orlando has announced. Visitors can expect to see interactive play spaces and attractions based on "Gabby's Dollhouse," "Shrek," "Trolls" and "Kung Fu Panda." Universal Orlando's website indicates that the land would include meet-and-greet areas. A new name was not revealed for the area. On Aug. 11, Universal Studios is opening Minion Land near the entrance of the theme park. Its centerpiece is Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast, a moving-target experience, alongside Minion Cafe, stores and a character-meeting setup.

Orlando Sentinel