The family of Amir Locke, the 22-year-old Black man shot and killed by Minneapolis police during a predawn raid last February, is suing the city and the SWAT officer who pulled the trigger, alleging that the no-knock warrant that resulted in his death is consistent with the city's "custom, pattern and practice of racial discrimination in policing."

The 35-page federal lawsuit filed on behalf of his parents, Karen Wells and Andre Locke, came ahead of a news conference with Locke's family, along with civil rights attorneys Ben Crump, Antonio Romanucci and Jeff Storms. It was filed on the one year-anniversary of Locke's death, observed Thursday with a gathering at the Minnesota State Capitol that included Locke's relatives and more than 100 supporters.

Storms said critical aspects of the lawsuit are "foreseeability and notice," meaning the City of Minneapolis should have known of the dangers of no-knock warrants.

"The government in Minneapolis saw firsthand what happened to Breonna Taylor, and they had a chance to save other lives," Storms said, referencing the Louisville, Ky. woman killed in a similar no-knock raid by police more than a year before Locke. "And instead of acting on that foreseeable risk of harm, they engaged in a level of political placating of everybody locally, and told us that there was a ban when there wasn't."

City of Minneapolis spokesperson Casper Hill said officials will review the complaint when they receive it. The Police Officers' Federation of Minneapolis could not be immediately reached for comment.

Andre Locke said Friday that the accountability sought for the violations of Locke's constitutional rights as alleged in the lawsuit, mean that his son's death "will not be swept under the rug," and will be impactful in ending no-knock warrants. Addressing his son, he said:

"You will be the face of justice for many and you will save lives. This is not in vain. You stood for something in America. Your legacy will remain for each of us."

Romanucci blamed a militarized police culture in Minneapolis and nationally for a disproportionate use of force against people of color.

"How many more times do we have to say 'never again?' I'm so tired of saying 'never again,' because it keeps happening again and again," he said. "Policing is not equal."

Crump said that beyond legal technicalities, the lawsuit challenges the implicit bias that resulted in Locke's death:

"The police can deescalate just fine when they want to. Just fine," he said. "But they don't do it when it's Black and brown people."

Attorneys did not specify how much the family will seek in compensation.

On the morning of Feb. 2, 2022, members of the Minneapolis SWAT team stormed into the Bolero Flats apartment building downtown in search of evidence related to a St. Paul homicide investigation. Footage from one of the officers' body cameras showed police quietly unlocking the apartment door with a key before barging inside, yelling "Search warrant!" as Locke lay under a blanket on the couch. An officer kicked the couch, Locke stirred and was shot by officer Mark Hanneman within seconds as he emerged holding a firearm in his right hand.

Locke, a DoorDash delivery driver and aspiring rapper who legally possessed the gun, was not the subject of the search warrant and had no known criminal record.

"Any reasonable officer would have understood that Amir needed an opportunity to realize who and what was surrounding him, and then provide Amir with an opportunity to disarm himself," the suit reads. "Hanneman failed to give Amir any such opportunity...Instead, Hanneman fired three shots while Amir was still covered in a blanket on a couch where Amir had been resting peacefully only 10 seconds before the SWAT entry."

Hanneman told investigators he feared for his life and that he needed to use deadly force. Two months later, then-Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to file charges against Hanneman, because they didn't feel they could get a conviction under state law.

He returned to duty Feb. 28 and no longer serves on the SWAT team.

The civil suit alleges that Locke was killed during the execution of a no-knock warrant, despite the fact that he never raised the weapon in the direction of any officer nor placed his finger on the trigger. Locke's killing led to a moratorium on the controversial practice, after St. Paul police initially applied for a standard search warrant in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation, but they were forced to resubmit the request after Minneapolis police insisted on a no-knock operation.

No-knock warrants, which allow police to enter a property without announcing their presence beforehand, have been banned in a number of cities across the country after they resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians. Minneapolis restricted the use of such unannounced raids in 2020, as part of a series of reforms in the wake of Floyd's death. At the time, Mayor Jacob Frey claimed he banned no-knock warrants for "all but exigent circumstances".

But court records suggest the practice continued until Locke's death. The lawsuit claims that in the four months leading up to Locke's killing, "Minneapolis executed no-knock warrants only in homes of color, predominantly in Black homes, and not once in the homes of non-Hispanic Whites. The application for and the execution of the no-knock warrant that resulted in Amir's death is consistent with Minneapolis' custom, pattern and practice of racial discrimination in policing."

***

With full control of the state Legislature, DFL lawmakers have vowed to rekindle police reform discussions this session. Party leaders may again consider banning no-knock search warrants and pretextual stops, where police pull drivers over for minor traffic infractions or equipment violations as a tactic to investigate them. They also might pursue changes to qualified immunity, the legal doctrine that can be used to shield officers accused of misconduct from civil legal actions.

Similar efforts were blocked by Republicans in 2020. However, the reform package passed by a then-divided government following Floyd's murder contained some of the most significant law enforcement policy changes Minnesota had seen in decades, including requiring officers to intervene when there was misconduct, banning chokeholds and warrior-style training, and bolstering independent oversight of law enforcement.

Locke's father said at least three lawmakers have agreed to take up the issue of banning no-knock warrants statewide.

Wrongful death lawsuits against police officers rarely go to trial in Minnesota as city officials fear that a jury may award even more money in damages than a settlement. Payouts for fatal police encounters vary widely by jurisdiction, but high-profile cases that garnered national media attention in recent years have resulted in massive sums.

Minneapolis paid a record $27 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Floyd's family, a figure hailed by their legal team as the largest pretrial settlement of its kind in U.S. history. That total surpassed the previous $20 million record for the city, awarded in 2019 to the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a white woman killed by a Black officer after she reported a possible assault in a nearby alley. Those payouts dwarfed compensation for all previous police-related settlements in the region, including those of Philando Castile, David Smith and Jamar Clark.

Since 2006, the city of Minneapolis has shelled out least $75 million to settle officer misconduct claims or lawsuits.

Staff writers Randy Furst, Ryan Faircloth and Jessie Van Berkel contributed to this report.