Amir Locke, 22, was born November 11, 1999, to Karen Wells and Andre Locke Sr. He was extremely close with his older brother Andre Locke Jr.

Locke grew up in the east metro cities of St. Paul, North St. Paul and Maplewood, attending Como Park Senior High and High School for the Recording Arts. He was an aspiring rapper.

Following graduation, he moved to Dallas with his mother and brother, where he worked as a delivery driver for DoorDash while recording original music as Big Seemo. He frequently returned to Minnesota to visit his father, extended family and friends.

Locke was shot and killed by Minneapolis Police Officer Mark Hanneman on February 2, 2022 after police executed a no-knock warrant at the apartment where Locke had been sleeping over with a cousin.