Controversy isn't keeping Dave Chappelle from hitting the road. The stand-up comic, who took criticism for comments about transgender people during a recent Netfix special, will be performing Nov. 7 at Target Center.

The tour, which will stop at 10 arenas next month, will stop by in Des Moines on Nov. 9. The evening includes the screening of the film, "Untitled," which looks at how Chappelle developed a makeshift comedy club in his Ohio neighbor's cornfield during the pandemic.

For his most recent appearances in the Twin Cities, Chappelle has opted for "pop-up" performances in considerably smaller venues like the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at ticketmaster.com.