NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

KeyCorp, down 50 cents to $12.94.

Investors were disappointed by the regional bank's latest financial update.

Comerica Inc., down $1.62 to $47.83.

The bank expects loan balances to be lower than it previously anticipated in the fourth quarter.

CVS Health Corp., up $2.54 to $71.02.

The drugstore giant gave investors an encouraging operations and financial update.

Robinhood Markets Inc., up 98 cents to $10.53.

The stock trading app company gave investors an encouraging November activity report.

GitLab Inc., up $6.06 to $58.99.

The software company raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., down $1.30 to $82.69.

The roofing materials distributor said its chief financial officer resigned to take a leadership role elsewhere.

America's Car-Mart Inc., down $14.54 to $66.29.

The auto retailer reported a surprisingly big fiscal second-quarter loss.

Designer Brands Inc., down $4.27 to $8.54.

The owner of Designer Shoe Warehouse cut its profit forecast for the year.