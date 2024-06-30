Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

NEW YORK — The suspension of American winger Tim Weah was extended to two games by South American soccer's governing body for punching Panama's Roderick Miller during their Copa American group stage match Thursday.

Weah received a red card in the 18th minute of the United States' 2-1 loss, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension. The Confederation of South American Football said Sunday that Weah been suspended for a second game and fined $3,000 by a judge of its disciplinary commission. The money is to be deducted from the U.S. Soccer Federation's payment from CONMEBOL for television, participation and/or prize money.

CONMEBOL said the discipline is not subject to appeal.

Weah will miss the United States' group stage finale Monday night against Uruguay at Kansas City, Missouri, and a Copa America quarterfinal should the Americans advance.

The 23-year-old is a son of 1995 FIFA Player of the Year George Weah, who in January finished a four-year term as Liberia's president.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer