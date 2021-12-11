CALGARY, Alberta — Joey Mantia of the United States won the men's 1,500 meters at the World Cup speedskating meet in Calgary for the second straight week.

Mantia finished first in 1 minute, 41.86 seconds — a half-second off the track record — on Saturday at the Calgary Olympic Oval. The 35-year-old American won the 1,500 last weekend on home ice in Salt Lake City.

"I had a big weekend last weekend and I thought I would be ready again this week, but I'm not," Mantia said. "I was questioning whether or not I'd be able to do anything this weekend. So it's nice to know that even not prepared, or not what I think I should be to win, I'm able to hit the podium."

Connor Howe of Canada took silver in 1:42.42. Allan Dahl Johansson of Norway earned bronze at 1:43.27 for his first individual World Cup medal since 2018. American Emery Lehman was fourth.

Angelina Golikova of Russia earned first World Cup victory of the season in the women's 500, winning in 36.66 seconds.

Defending Olympic champion Nao Kodaira of Japan earned silver in 36.76. American Erin Jackson took bronze at 36.92.

"There's a lot of things to learn from this and then I'm ready to take a little break, regroup and come back strong," Jackson said.

Kodaira won the women's 1,000 in 1:12.51 for her first World Cup win of the season. American Brittany Bowe claimed silver in 1:12.54, just 0.03 seconds behind. Olga Fatkulina of Russia settled for bronze at 1:13.15.

Bowe was the only one to stake a sub-28 second final lap in 27.89.

"That was one of my best finishes I've had," she said.

Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais earned the third straight World Cup win for Canada in women's team pursuit. They finished in 2:52.06, setting a national and track record.

Japan took silver and China earned bronze.

Bart Hoolwerf of the Netherlands won the men's mass start in 7:38.88, securing a second Olympic berth for the Dutch in the event. Bart Swings of Belgium took silver and Felix Rijhnenger of Germany earned bronze.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports