An ambulance with a patient aboard was involved in a collision west of the Twin Cities that resulted in injuries.

The wreck involving an Allina Health ambulance occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday east of Buffalo while the crew was making a routine patient transfer without lights or sirens activated, Allina spokesman Tim Burke said Friday.

Burke said there were multiple injuries, and the victims were taken to area emergency rooms for evaluation. He add that "at this time, all injuries appear to be non-life-threatening."

There has yet to be any release of information about the crash by the Wright County Sheriff's Office.