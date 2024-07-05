NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Amazon.com Inc., up $2.41 to $200.
The online retail giant will hold a minority stake in the company resulting from HBC's buyout of Neiman Marcus Group.
Macy's Inc., up $1.71 to $19.64.
Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management reportedly raised their offer for the department store chain.
Barrick Gold Corp., up 14 cents to $17.44.
The gold and copper miner rose with prices for the metals.
Robinhood Markets Inc., down 21 cents to $22.68.
The securities trading platform slipped along with companies tied closely to cryptocurrency activity, as bitcoin fell.
APA Corp., down 83 cents to $28.60.
The oil and natural gas company fell along with prices for natural gas.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up $8 to $171.90.
The chipmaker gained ground along with some other big companies tied to artificial intelligence technology.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $2.75 to $204.79.
Several big banks slipped ahead of their upcoming earnings reports, which kick off the bulk of earnings season next week.
Delta Air Lines Inc., down $1.37 to $46.02.
The airline will be the first among its major competitors to report financial results next week.