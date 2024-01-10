Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A new flag is a good start but much more is needed.

The Minnesota "brand" has taken a few hits in recent years. Even now, four years later, George Floyd's name is frequently mentioned in the same breath as our state in the national and international press. Now, more than ever, there is a need to aggressively market the state of Minnesota with a well-funded and well-targeted campaign directed at the people and businesses most likely to migrate here.

Such a campaign would be an addition to the state tourism effort, Explore Minnesota. We need a unifying slogan that incorporates our many different identities. Are we the Gopher State, Up North, North, the Northern Star, the Mini Apple or the Land of 10,000 lakes?

We can unify and use all of these with one word that describes our essence — Amazing.

People will be amazed to see how we excel in almost every way.

One of only six metros in the world with two internationally ranked orchestras (Minnesota Orchestra and the St. Paul Chamber.)

Ranked as the best state for women and children.

In the top three park systems nationally.

All seven leading professional sports leagues are here.

In the top five states best for business, housing more fortune 500 companies per capita than any.

The best health care in the nation with the nation's number one hospital system, the Mayo Clinic.

Minnesota is the eighth-safest state, and St. Paul is the safest large city in the nation.

And recently, MSP was declared the world's best airport.

The list goes on and on.

Yet the public thinks of Minnesota in a different solitary word: Cold.

Yes, we do have some cold days, but "the times are a changing." Minnesota has been newly ranked in a warmer planting zone. The weather future looks promising for Minnesota. The United Nations Panel on Global Warming concludes that only three cities of over 1 million population can mitigate the effects of global warming: Stockholm, Montreal and the Twin Cities. These three metro areas are least likely to experience a dreaded warming dome that can last for months.

Best of all, we have water, water, water in a world short of water. Lake Superior contains 10% of the world's fresh water. Minnesota has 11,842 surface lakes, one over 250 feet deep, and 70,000 miles of rivers and streams. The mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes allow us to go anywhere in the world by water. Why would a major corporation choose to build a large plant in an area that will run out of water, and soon after that, people?

Minnesota is a high tax/high service state. It is fifth highest in income tax (mostly affecting the very wealthy), ninth in total tax burden (including multiple fees and local taxes). Minnesota's burden is 9.4% vs. Florida's 6.33% — but who wants to live in Florida?

Minnesotans don't have to worry about typhoons, tidal waves, hurricanes, earthquakes, rising waters or water shortages. What we do have to worry about is apathy — not aggressively funding and promoting our advantages.

We are an amazing state. The state of the future.

Lee Lynch is the retired founder of Carmichael Lynch Advertising and author of "Amazing Minnesota."