KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yordan Álvarez, Aledmys Díaz and Martín Maldonado each homered and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 10-3 Friday night for their fifth straight win.

Kansas City has lost 12 of 14.

Álvarez, who reportedly reached agreement on a $115 million, six-year contract, also had a pair of singles for his fifth straight multi-hit game. His 15 home runs are second in the American League behind the Yankees' Aaron Judge.

Díaz opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the second and added two singles for his first three-hit game of the season.

Maldonado and Álvarez each hit two-run homers in the fifth against Brady Singer (2-1), who allowed seven runs on eight hits over five innings.

Maldonado's fourth homer was almost caught by Kyle Isbel as it disappeared inches behind the centerfield wall.

José Urquidy (5-2) retired 16 of 17 batters after Whit Merrifield led off the first inning with the first of his two singles. Urquidy went six innings, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk, fanning six.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit a three-run homer, a 443-foot drive into the left field fountains with one out in the sixth. Those were Kansas City's first runs since the seventh inning Tuesday.

Witt's seven home runs lead the Royals.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals OF Michael A. Taylor was reinstated from the COVID-19-related injured list; OF Dairon Blanco was designated for assignment.

TRANSACTIONS

Kansas City acquired RHP Albert Abreu from the Texas Rangers for RHP pitcher Yohanse Morel, who was with Class A Quad Cities; LHP Foster Griffin was optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

RHP Luis Garcia (3-3, 3.14 ERA) goes for Houston and Kris Bubic (0-3, 12.83) takes the mound for Kansas City on Saturday afternoon.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports