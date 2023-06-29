Tap the bookmark to save this article.

ST. LOUIS — Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in Houston's five-run eighth inning and the Astros rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7 on Wednesday night.

Jose Abreu added a two-run homer for Houston, which had lost three of its previous four games. The Astros overcame a 7-5 deficit in the eighth.

After missing the previous two games because of a heel injury, Altuve reached base five times. His drive off reliever Giovanny Gallegos put the Astros in front to stay at 8-7. Abreu unloaded two batters later, also off Gallegos.

Seth Martinez (2-3) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Ryan Pressly finished for his 15th save.

Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Brendan Donovan homered for St. Louis, which has lost three of five.

Altuve, who went 2 for 3 and walked three times, also kick-started a three-run outburst in the first inning with a leadoff double. Martin Maldonado drove in a pair of runs for the winners. Kyle Tucker added three hits.

Arenado slammed a three-run homer in the first inning to trigger a four-run uprising. It was his 16th of the season. He left in the sixth because of tightness in his lower back and is considered day-to-day.

Gallegos (1-4) gave up five runs in 2/3 of an inning and suffered the loss.

St. Louis rookie Jordan Walker was given the day off. Walker has a 16-game hitting streak, the longest current run in the majors.

YOUNG AND OLD

The contest featured the oldest and youngest managers in the majors. Houston's Dusty Baker is 74, and St. Louis' Oliver Marmol is 36.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Ryan Helsley is expected to begin throwing this week. He was placed on the 15-day injured list June 12 because of a strained right forearm.

UP NEXT

St. Louis RHP Adam Wainwright (3-2, 6.56) was set tol face RHP J.P. France (2-3, 3.54) on Thursday in the series finale.

