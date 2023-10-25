Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), up $8.47 to $339.

The software giant reported strong fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), down $12.80 to $126.01.

The owner of search engine giant Google reported disappointing revenue for its cloud computing division.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), down $33.27 to $424.99.

The maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Waste Management Inc. (WM), up $9.92 to $164.55.

The garbage and recycling hauler beat analysts' third-quarter earnings forecasts.

General Dynamics Corp. (GD), up $8.66 to $241.66.

The defense contractor beat Wall Street's third-quarter financial forecasts.

Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), down $5.27 to $141.65.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak profit forecast for its current quarter.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA), down 29 cents to $4.01.

The parent company of Hawaiian Airlines reported weak third-quarter financial results.

Stride Inc. (LRN), up $8.23 to $52.73.

The online education company gave investors a strong revenue forecast.