Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), up $9.64 to $408.68.

The software maker's fiscal third-quarter financial results beat analysts' forecasts.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), up $15.93 to $171.93.

Google's parent company beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Intel Corp. (INTC), down $3.08 to $32.03.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for its current quarter.

Snap Inc. (SNAP), up $3.10 to $14.50.

The owner of the Snapchat app gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM), up $2.03 to $81.05.

The maker of outdoor gear beat analysts' first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Skechers USA Inc. (SKX), up $8.01 to $66.83.

The shoe company's first-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD), down $10.11 to $52.78.

The owner of Las Vegas' Aliante casino earned less in the first quarter than analysts forecast.

Saia Inc. (SAIA), down $114.89 to $428.13.

The trucking company's first-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.