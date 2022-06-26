Perhaps you were surprised to learn that Bloomington still is in the running for the 2027 World's Fair. I'd forgotten all about that bid, but apparently it's us vs. cities in Thailand, Serbia, Spain and Argentina, all of which sound more interesting. We'll know if we get the nod next June.

Previously, when the subject arose, I argued against it. We have a State Fair, which is the greatest in the world. If you want a World's Fair, just rebrand the State Fair for a year. It has French fries, German sausage, an Italian breadstick-and-sauce place — why, it's already an international conference. And it's already a World's Fair, inasmuch as it takes place on the world.

But a foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds, and I have come to look at the matter in a different light. Why? Because I don't want to write the same danged column again, easy as it would be. The trick, of course, is to present your reformed opinion with the same brash certainty as your previous opinion. So here we go.

Absolutely yes, let's have the World's Fair. It'll put Bloomington on the map, as they say. (I guess if you look at a map now, there's just a big blank spot, and maybe the legend "Here be dragons.")

The trick will be making it uniquely Minnesotan, because what's the point of hosting it if we can't show our culture to the world?

There are some interesting swoopy buildings in the proposal, but they say absolutely nothing about Minnesota. They could be dropped in any major city, and no one would say, "Hey, how did that distinctively Bloomington design end up here, in Antwerp?" Like most modern buildings, they belong to no culture except the culture of "Architects Who Build Things That Could be a Library, or Maybe Not."

We would need something distinctive, a defining monument invariably called "iconic." The 1893 Columbian Exposition had a visual style: classical structures and statuary. The big Ferris wheel might have been the monument. The '39 Fair had the Trylon and Perisphere — a tall pointy awl and a round structure, each bright and white and useless after the fair closed. The 1964 Seattle fair had the Space Needle, which still exists, as does the Unisphere from the New York 1964 fair. Brussels had a big shiny molecule, but not many Americans remember it. Knoxville had the Sunsphere, which no one outside of Knoxville thinks about.

What could we have? One possibility is a Giant Bob Dylan Robot. On the first day of the fair it stands up and leaves for good, never comes back, and everyone spends the rest of the fair talking about it as if it's thinking about us at all. On the last day of the fair, a mural of the robot is unveiled.

Or we could have the Colossus of Brainerd: Paul Bunyan. You're probably saying, "Isn't that in Bemidji? We used to stop there on the way to the cabin to let the kids see it. Well, we did once. The kids don't remember it at all. I think the video is in that box on the shelf. No, the other one, in the back. Do we even have a VCR? Well, I'm sure it's Bemidji."

No. I mean the Paul Bunyan that sits on a throne in an amorous log house in an amusement park in Brainerd. The one that says your name when you enter, something that dampened the pants of many a small child, as though God had appeared and was staring at you, knowing exactly how you had coveted your friend's Matt Mason action figure. Imagine putting one at the World's Fair entrance, greeting every visitor by name at the pace of an auctioneer.

We could have a 12-story replica of Prince's hair. Inside, there'd be a dazzling multimedia show called "Stassen!" set to Prince tunes, which is the only way you're going to get anyone to sit through a musical about our 25th governor. Cue the Purple Rain segment:

Harold S, Harold S

Harold S, Harold S

Harold S, Harold S

You only had to run for prez once more to lose 10 times.

The official mascot would be Minneskeeter, a 10-story mosquito with its proboscis plunged into the ground. Every hour a dance troupe dressed as custodians would do a synchronized number with big mops, swabbing the area with calamine lotion.

So millions come and enjoy the pavilions and demonstrations of new technology, whatever that might be. When people leave Minnesota to go home, there will be a feeling of being slightly stuck to this wonderful place, even though you can pull away without difficulty.

We could call this the Post-It Effect.

