Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Matt Allocco hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to help Princeton defeat Marist 62-55 on Saturday night.

Tosan Evbuomwan added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (2-2). Ryan Langborg scored 11.

Patrick Gardner led the Red Foxes (1-3) with 15 points and two steals. Javon Cooley added 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Noah Harris scored nine with four assists.

NEXT UP

Princeton next plays Thursday against Army on the road, and Marist will visit Maryland-Eastern Shore on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.