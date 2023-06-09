Allina Health is pausing its practice of denying non-emergency clinical care to patients with substantial unpaid medical bills.

The Minneapolis-based health provider announced the decision Friday along with plans to talk with community leaders and its own doctors about ways to help patients who are struggling to pay their bills.

"We are committed to listening to our community and working to better understand the barriers to accessing the financial support available to our patients," said the statement from Allina's chief executive, Lisa Shannon.

The announcement came one week after a New York Times story publicized the policy, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison invited any patients affected by it to contact his office for investigation.

"In the last week, my office has heard from a good number of Allina patients who have shared their own upsetting stories of being denied care for this reason," Ellison said in a statement on Friday.

Patients under the Allina policy weren't able to make appointments with clinical providers if they had three or more instances of $1,500 in unpaid debts.

Allina estimated that the restriction affected about 2,000 out of 1.9 million clinic patients per year. The pause was partly a recognition that the number should be even lower if Allina provided its doctors and clinics with information about all of the financial resources to prevent patients from reaching that level.

A Kaiser Health News investigation in 2022 examined 500 hospital and clinic systems in the U.S. and found 90 that had policies denying care to patients with unpaid bills. The list included Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Amery Hospital and Clinic in western Wisconsin.

Minnesota hospitals for a decade have operated under an agreement with the attorney general's office to refrain from abusive medical debt collection practices. Federal law also ensures that patients can access emergency care at any time, regardless of their ability to pay.

Allina officials stressed that the paused policy only affected clinical care, not hospital care.

During a visit to Minneapolis Thursday, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra decried any practice that cuts patients off from health care.

"If you go into the medical profession and you are going to follow the dictum that says, 'do no harm,' then the worst thing you can do is be a medical provider and not give people access to the care that you were trained to provide," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.