EDINBURG, Texas — Teddy Allen had 19 points — to lead five players in double figures — and 11 rebounds as New Mexico State won its eighth straight game with an 85-73 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley in Western Athletic Conference play on Saturday night.

Will McNair Jr. added 17 points for the Aggies (13-2, 2-0). Jabari Rice chipped in with 14 points, Johnny McCants scored 13 and Mike Peake tossed in 10. Rice and McCants both snared seven rebounds and McCants blocked three shots.

Xavier Johnson tied a season high with 20 points for the Vaqueros (5-10, 0-3). Mike Adewunmi and BJ Simmons both scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com