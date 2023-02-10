Tap the bookmark to save this article.

UMKC Kangaroos (11-15, 7-6 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-11, 7-7 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits the Saint Thomas Tommies after Shemarri Allen scored 26 points in UMKC's 76-64 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Tommies have gone 10-2 at home. St. Thomas is second in the Summit scoring 74.9 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Kangaroos are 7-6 against Summit opponents. UMKC is ninth in college basketball with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeff Ngandu averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Rohde is averaging 15.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Allen is scoring 17.9 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Kangaroos. Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 19 points over the past 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 26.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

