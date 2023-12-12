Authorities have identified the man shot and killed by a resident of a St. Paul home who claimed he was an intruder.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner said 35-year-old Drew Johnson of St. Paul was the man shot to death Monday morning. A 29-year-old man and 34-year-old woman who reported the intrusion to 911 were arrested and jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Dennis Gerhardstein, spokesperson for the Ramsey County Attorney's Office, said it's unclear if or when the two could be charged in the shooting. More updates are expected in the coming days.

Johnson was shot on the 1300 block of Englewood Avenue sometime after 1:45 a.m. Monday. A woman called 911 reporting that a man who she knows was trying to get into her home. A different man who lives at the residence told police that he fired multiple shots at the alleged intruder who was lying on the porch.

That intruder called 911 moments later to report that he was dying, but he didn't answer further questions.

Authorities found the man on the porch with gunshot injuries and took him to Regions Hospital. He died from his injuries hours later.

His death marked the 32nd homicide this year. According to a Star Tribune database, there were 37 at this time last year.