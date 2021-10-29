All-out-Halloween Dredwood, Richfield (Population: All dead)

In 2014 when his children were still young, Daryl Guthmiller put up a Halloween graveyard display in the yard of his 10th Avenue home in Richfield, Minn. Fast forward to now and Daryl's imagination has grown exponentially. Each year's display has gotten bigger and better, utilizing recycled and discarded materials and the help of friends. After taking last year off due to the pandemic, this year's Halloween display is Dredwood (population zero: all dead), a "once thriving community now infected, shuttered and haunted."