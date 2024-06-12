See more of the story

Girls lacrosse All-Metro first team

ATTACK

Kaci Kotschevar of Eden Prairie

Kaci Kotschevar, senior, Eden Prairie

College plans: Concordia (St. Paul)

Fueled the tradition-rich Eagles' resurgence with 46 goals and 24 assists in 13 games.

Charlize Vang of Benilde-St. Margaret's

Charlize Vang, junior, Benilde-St. Margaret's

College plans: Lindenwood

Her 47 goals this season ranked second for the defending state tournament champs.

Mia Maxwell

Mia Maxwell, senior, Edina

College plans: undecided

A whopping 48 assists ranked fourth in the state and became the bulk of her 89 points.

MIDFIELD

Tori Tschida of Lakeville South

Tori Tschida, senior, Lakeville South

College plans: Temple

The Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year. She's a complete player, exceptional at draw control, does a little of everything well.

Julia Evens of Benilde-St. Margaret's

Julia Evens, senior, Benilde-St. Margaret's

College plans: Marquette

The defending state tournament champs return to defend their title this week and Evens, with team-highs in both goals (48) and assists (37) is a primary reason.

Sivanna O'Brien of Lakeville South

Sivanna O'Brien, senior, Lakeville South

College plans: undecided

Speed to burn, and deceptive when she's about to make a run.

Abby Grove of Prior Lake

Abby Grove, junior, Prior Lake

College plans: Rutgers

A selfless player with great field sense, Grove poured a team-best 42 goals into the Lakers' offense. Prior Lake earned the second seed in this week's state tournament.

Ella Berg of Gentry Academy

Ella Berg, senior, Gentry Academy

College plans: Louisville

Carried the Stars to the Section 4 championship game with 65 goals and a matching 65 assists this spring and tallied a hat trick in a loss to Stillwater.

DEFENDERS

Addie Hammes of Lakeville South

Addie Hammes, junior, Lakeville South

College plans: Colorado (Colorado Springs)

She's considered the captain of the Cougars defense. Incredibly high lacrosse IQ means she is always in the right places.

Jada Chenitz

Jada Chenitz, junior, Blake

College plans: undecided

Tabbed as her team's top defender as a freshman and sophomore and didn't take a step back this season. Right-hand dominant but comfortable switching hands.

Piper Green

Piper Green, senior, Prior Lake

College plans: Colorado Mesa

The Lakers graduated their No. 1 goalie but still rank second in goals-against average (5.2) among teams in this week's state tournament field.

GOALIE

Kate Baell of Lakeville South

Kate Baell, junior, Lakeville South

College plans: undecided

Backbone of the Cougars defense. Appreciated for her vocal leadership, Baell permitted a paltry 3.3 goals this spring.

Second team

Attack: Charlotte Fannin, jr., Lakeville South; Jaeda Jensen, sr., White Bear Lake; Kayleigh Sandell, sr., Prior Lake

Midfield: Madi Brinkman, jr., Park of Cottage Grove; Katie Grubbs, sr., Lakeville South; Lilly Palm, soph., Minnetonka; Maycie Neubauer, sr., Stillwater; Avery Wallace, sr., Eden Prairie; Josie Wallace, sr., Eden Prairie; Sofia Watts, sr., Cretin-Derham Hall

Defense: Jadyn Hahn, sr., Chanhassen; Madeline Sazama, jr., Prior Lake; Elsa Swenson, sr., Stillwater

Goalie: Katie Colleran, sr., Chanhassen

How the picks were made

The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Players of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.