Girls lacrosse All-Metro first team

ATTACK

Kaci Kotschevar, senior, Eden Prairie

College plans: Concordia (St. Paul)

Fueled the tradition-rich Eagles' resurgence with 46 goals and 24 assists in 13 games.

Charlize Vang, junior, Benilde-St. Margaret's

College plans: Lindenwood

Her 47 goals this season ranked second for the defending state tournament champs.

Mia Maxwell, senior, Edina

College plans: undecided

A whopping 48 assists ranked fourth in the state and became the bulk of her 89 points.

MIDFIELD

Tori Tschida, senior, Lakeville South

College plans: Temple

The Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year. She's a complete player, exceptional at draw control, does a little of everything well.

Julia Evens, senior, Benilde-St. Margaret's

College plans: Marquette

The defending state tournament champs return to defend their title this week and Evens, with team-highs in both goals (48) and assists (37) is a primary reason.

Sivanna O'Brien, senior, Lakeville South

College plans: undecided

Speed to burn, and deceptive when she's about to make a run.

Abby Grove, junior, Prior Lake

College plans: Rutgers

A selfless player with great field sense, Grove poured a team-best 42 goals into the Lakers' offense. Prior Lake earned the second seed in this week's state tournament.

Ella Berg, senior, Gentry Academy

College plans: Louisville

Carried the Stars to the Section 4 championship game with 65 goals and a matching 65 assists this spring and tallied a hat trick in a loss to Stillwater.

DEFENDERS

Addie Hammes, junior, Lakeville South

College plans: Colorado (Colorado Springs)

She's considered the captain of the Cougars defense. Incredibly high lacrosse IQ means she is always in the right places.

Jada Chenitz, junior, Blake

College plans: undecided

Tabbed as her team's top defender as a freshman and sophomore and didn't take a step back this season. Right-hand dominant but comfortable switching hands.

Piper Green, senior, Prior Lake

College plans: Colorado Mesa

The Lakers graduated their No. 1 goalie but still rank second in goals-against average (5.2) among teams in this week's state tournament field.

GOALIE

Kate Baell, junior, Lakeville South

College plans: undecided

Backbone of the Cougars defense. Appreciated for her vocal leadership, Baell permitted a paltry 3.3 goals this spring.

Second team

Attack: Charlotte Fannin, jr., Lakeville South; Jaeda Jensen, sr., White Bear Lake; Kayleigh Sandell, sr., Prior Lake

Midfield: Madi Brinkman, jr., Park of Cottage Grove; Katie Grubbs, sr., Lakeville South; Lilly Palm, soph., Minnetonka; Maycie Neubauer, sr., Stillwater; Avery Wallace, sr., Eden Prairie; Josie Wallace, sr., Eden Prairie; Sofia Watts, sr., Cretin-Derham Hall

Defense: Jadyn Hahn, sr., Chanhassen; Madeline Sazama, jr., Prior Lake; Elsa Swenson, sr., Stillwater

Goalie: Katie Colleran, sr., Chanhassen

How the picks were made

The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Players of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.