All-Metro Sports Awards banquet is back. Let's meet some 2022 winners The event, forced to a virtual format in 2020 and 2021, goes all in-person with a gala on Wednesday at Allianz Field. A dozen awards will be presented.

For mobilizing to help an inner-city school and community, Kaiser wins Difference Maker Award The result of efforts by Andy Kaiser and his Eden Prairie classmates: food for north Minneapolis and a blocking sled for Minneapolis North.

amsa 2022 Where did she find time? Rosebur wins Student First award South St. Paul three-sport athlete Abby Rosebur, headed to Augsburg to play soccer, posted a stellar GPA and started toward a career in medicine despite a crazily crowded schedule.

Eastview's dominant dance team, for third straight year, is an All-Metro Team Champion Coach Jenny Raiche heads into retirement having won half of the state titles that were in play during her 20 years of leading the program.

McMahon's dramatic comeback leads to Courage in Competition award A knee injury cost Maple Grove senior Aiden McMahon state tournament appearances in football and hockey, but he was ready when a baseball opportunity came around.

Dakota United, with two state titles and more, is All-Metro Champion in adapted sports The Hawks won the PI softball and floor hockey championships and had high finishes in a third PI sport and the CI Division sports.

amsa awards AMSA 2021: Talented Simley wrestling took dominance to new level this season The Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Award winner for boys' team of the year, the nationally ranked Spartans overwhelmed opponents with a lineup that had no weaknesses.

amsa awards AMSA 2021: Bold, efficient Chaska basketball is All-Metro Girls' Team of the Year The Hawks, after defeating one of the nation's top high school teams in Hopkins, won their first state basketball title in school history with a grinding performance.

AMSA 2021: Simley golfer McCauley is Star Tribune All-Metro Girls' Athlete of the Year the No. 1-ranked high school girls' player in the state became the youngest in state history to play in the Women's U.S. Open

AMSA 2021: Three-sport standout Ratzlaff is Star Tribune All-Metro Boys' Athlete of the Year The Rosemount senior, who excelled in football, hockey and baseball, has this advice to kids: "Play all sports and see what you love to do.''

All-Metro Awards AMSA 2021: The big list. Star Tribune First Team All-Metro athletes More than 100 athletes were named to Star Tribune All-Metro first teams this year in team sports. Here's the complete list by sport.

All-Metro Awards AMSA 2021: Minneapolis coaches huddled best when stakes were much higher than football Their athletes isolated by the pandemic and rocked by unrest after George Floyd's killing, city football coaches stepped up, earning the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Award for boys' team coach of the year.

AMSA 2021: Edina's Murphy brought race issues to the forefront Motivated by reading stories of players at schools around the country being barred from speaking out, Edina's Allie Murphy decided to bring the movement to her basketball team. Her efforts earned Murphy the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Difference Maker Award.

All-Metro Awards AMSA 2021: Centennial girls' soccer motto took on new meaning as coach steps down Everyday passion fueled Ginger Flohaug, the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards Girls' Team Coach of the Year, to a final highly successful season.

All-Metro Awards AMSA 2021: Eastview dance team has a thing with being the best The Lightning's high kick and jazz teams repeated as undefeated state champions for the second year in a row, earning distinction as a Star Tribune All-Metro Team Champion.

All-Metro Awards AMSA 2021: After his mom died, Eastview player did what she would have wanted 'I just flourished,'' said Henry Shannon III. recipient of the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Courage in Competition Award. His route from B team to varsity to Division II scholarship player is uncommon.

All-Metro Awards AMSA 2021: From 'bloody nose alley,' Eden Prairie's Jackson Blake scored his biggest goal The Star Tribune All-Metro Awards Play of the Year was the Eagles junior's dramatic goal, scored in double-overtime, that won a state championship.

All-Metro Awards Star Tribune 2020-21 Spring Metro Players of the Year The pandemic stole their 2020 season. But when given the chance to play this year, they rose to the top of their sports in the Twin Cities area.

All-Metro Awards Star Tribune 2020-21 Winter Metro Players of the Year For a time their season was put on hold. But when it resumed, these top athletes emerged as the Star Tribune's picks as the best in their sports.