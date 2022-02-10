Follow us
Subscribe • 99¢ for unlimited access

All-Metro Sports Awards

The Star Tribune is recognizing the best of metro area high school athletes with its 5th annual All-Metro Sports Awards. We'll be revealing some of the winners in the Star Tribune this week and announcing the rest during our banquet at Allianz Field on July 27.
The 2019 Girls’ Team of the Year was the Hopkins basketball team. the last time the annual Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards were held in person.

All-Metro Sports Awards banquet is back. Let's meet some 2022 winners

The event, forced to a virtual format in 2020 and 2021, goes all in-person with a gala on Wednesday at Allianz Field. A dozen awards will be presented.

Left: Andy Kaiser was an all-district first-teamer last season as an offensive tackle. Top right: Eden Prairie seniors-to-be (from left) Will Schreibe

For mobilizing to help an inner-city school and community, Kaiser wins Difference Maker Award

The result of efforts by Andy Kaiser and his Eden Prairie classmates: food for north Minneapolis and a blocking sled for Minneapolis North.

Student First Award winner Abby Rosebur of South St. Paul is a three-sport athlete who will play soccer and study in a medical program at Augsburg.
amsa 2022

Where did she find time? Rosebur wins Student First award

South St. Paul three-sport athlete Abby Rosebur, headed to Augsburg to play soccer, posted a stellar GPA and started toward a career in medicine despite a crazily crowded schedule.

The Eastview dance team celebrated after another state championship in February that helped make the Lightning the 2022 All-Metro Team Champion in dan

Eastview's dominant dance team, for third straight year, is an All-Metro Team Champion

Coach Jenny Raiche heads into retirement having won half of the state titles that were in play during her 20 years of leading the program.

A knee injury punched a hole in Aiden McMahon’s senior year. He was there to lead his Maple Grove teammates onto the football field early in the sea

McMahon's dramatic comeback leads to Courage in Competition award

A knee injury cost Maple Grove senior Aiden McMahon state tournament appearances in football and hockey, but he was ready when a baseball opportunity came around.

Coach Brett Kosidowski instructed his Dakota United PI softball team on the way to a state title.

Dakota United, with two state titles and more, is All-Metro Champion in adapted sports

The Hawks won the PI softball and floor hockey championships and had high finishes in a third PI sport and the CI Division sports.

AMSA 2021: Talented Simley wrestling took dominance to new level this season
amsa awards

AMSA 2021: Talented Simley wrestling took dominance to new level this season

The Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Award winner for boys' team of the year, the nationally ranked Spartans overwhelmed opponents with a lineup that had no weaknesses.

Chaska teammates celebrated their 45-43 win against Rosemount.
amsa awards

AMSA 2021: Bold, efficient Chaska basketball is All-Metro Girls' Team of the Year

The Hawks, after defeating one of the nation's top high school teams in Hopkins, won their first state basketball title in school history with a grinding performance.

The Star Tribune Girls’ Golfer of the Year Isabella McCauley of Simle stood for a portrait Thursday at the Southview Country Club. ] ANTHONY SOUFFLE

AMSA 2021: Simley golfer McCauley is Star Tribune All-Metro Girls' Athlete of the Year

the No. 1-ranked high school girls' player in the state became the youngest in state history to play in the Women's U.S. Open

AMSA 2021: Three-sport standout Ratzlaff is Star Tribune All-Metro Boys' Athlete of the Year

AMSA 2021: Three-sport standout Ratzlaff is Star Tribune All-Metro Boys' Athlete of the Year

The Rosemount senior, who excelled in football, hockey and baseball, has this advice to kids: "Play all sports and see what you love to do.''

AMSA 2021: The big list. Star Tribune First Team All-Metro athletes
All-Metro Awards

AMSA 2021: The big list. Star Tribune First Team All-Metro athletes

More than 100 athletes were named to Star Tribune All-Metro first teams this year in team sports. Here's the complete list by sport.

(Clockwise from top left) Washburn High school coach Ryan Galindo, the South High team practices with the Minneapolis skyline as a backdrop, South coa
All-Metro Awards

AMSA 2021: Minneapolis coaches huddled best when stakes were much higher than football

Their athletes isolated by the pandemic and rocked by unrest after George Floyd's killing, city football coaches stepped up, earning the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Award for boys' team coach of the year.

Allie Murphy

AMSA 2021: Edina's Murphy brought race issues to the forefront

Motivated by reading stories of players at schools around the country being barred from speaking out, Edina's Allie Murphy decided to bring the movement to her basketball team. Her efforts earned Murphy the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Difference Maker Award.

Ginger Flohaug
All-Metro Awards

AMSA 2021: Centennial girls' soccer motto took on new meaning as coach steps down

Everyday passion fueled Ginger Flohaug, the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards Girls' Team Coach of the Year, to a final highly successful season.

Megan Schultze, Coon Rapids girls’ swimming, senior, 2020-21. Submitted photo
All-Metro Awards

AMSA 2021: Record-breaking, award-winning Coon Rapids girls' swimmer tears it up in the classroom, too

Megan Schultze, a National Merit Scholar when she's not in the pool, is the winner of the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Student First Award.

Eastview dance teams, jazz and high kick state champions, 2020-21 season. Photo by Jenny Raiche
All-Metro Awards

AMSA 2021: Eastview dance team has a thing with being the best

The Lightning's high kick and jazz teams repeated as undefeated state champions for the second year in a row, earning distinction as a Star Tribune All-Metro Team Champion.

Henry Shannon III is the recipient of the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Courage in Competition Award.
All-Metro Awards

AMSA 2021: After his mom died, Eastview player did what she would have wanted

'I just flourished,'' said Henry Shannon III. recipient of the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Courage in Competition Award. His route from B team to varsity to Division II scholarship player is uncommon.

Eden Prairie forward Jackson Blake (43) is overcome with emotion while defender Kam Langefels (24) stands over him after Blake scored the winning goal
All-Metro Awards

AMSA 2021: From 'bloody nose alley,' Eden Prairie's Jackson Blake scored his biggest goal

The Star Tribune All-Metro Awards Play of the Year was the Eagles junior's dramatic goal, scored in double-overtime, that won a state championship.

AMSA 2021: Late start, perfect finish: Stillwater synchronized swimming is Star Tribune All-Metro Team Champion
All-Metro Awards

AMSA 2021: Late start, perfect finish: Stillwater synchronized swimming is Star Tribune All-Metro Team Champion

The perennially strong program, after not being able to compete a year ago, won its first state championship since 2003.

Star Tribune 2020-21 Spring Metro Players of the Year
All-Metro Awards

Star Tribune 2020-21 Spring Metro Players of the Year

The pandemic stole their 2020 season. But when given the chance to play this year, they rose to the top of their sports in the Twin Cities area.

Winter Metro Players of the Year included Maya nnaji of Hopkins (girls’ basketball), Bennett Tabor of Simley (wrestling) and Anna Mielke of Watertow
All-Metro Awards

Star Tribune 2020-21 Winter Metro Players of the Year

For a time their season was put on hold. But when it resumed, these top athletes emerged as the Star Tribune's picks as the best in their sports.

Fall Metro Athletes of the Year include Khyah Harper of Centennial, Jake Ratzlaff of Rosemount and Ramzi Ouro-Akondo of Southwest.
All-Metro Awards

Star Tribune 2020-21 Fall Metro Players of the Year

They stood out in seasons started amid the pandemic, without the hope of state tournaments, and flourished all the same.