Second team

Pierce Gritzmaker, Woodbury, senior, pitcher/outfielder: Two-way standout who was the Royals' leadoff hitter. College: Winona State

Josh Hatano, Park of Cottage Grove, senior, shortstop: Solid hitter who has been a model of consistency for the Wolfpack. College: Iowa Central Community College

Kyle Hrncir, Farmington, senior, shortstop/pitcher: A tall middle infielder at 6-5, he was superb defensively and can hit. College: Upper Iowa

Beau Lepel, Glencoe-Silver Lake, senior, third baseman: As coach Dean Schwirtz said, "The kid can flat out play." College: Central Lakes Community College

Weber Neels, East Ridge, senior, catcher/first baseman: An aggressive athlete who clubbed five home runs. College: Minnesota

Hunter Palmer, St. Michael-Albertville, senior, outfielder: Outstanding center fielder with a great arm who hit .406. College: South Dakota State

Easton Richter, Rosemount, senior, shortstop/pitcher: A gap-to-gap hitter who continues to get stronger. College: St. Louis

Joe Roder, Shakopee, senior, first baseman: He set the school record for hits (39) in a season. College: St. Thomas

Drew Rogers, Mounds View, sophomore, catcher: Hits for average with power and has a laser arm. College: Georgia Tech