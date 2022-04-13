Host Michael Rand ditches the usual format and goes all-in on the Timberwolves after Tuesday night's 109-104 victory over the Clippers in the NBA play-in game.

You'll hear plenty of thoughts from Rand as well as from beat writer Chris Hine, head coach Chris Finch and guards D'Angelo Russell and Patrick Beverley.

With the victory, the Wolves secured the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and will face Memphis in a seven-game series starting Saturday. But getting there was by no means easy.

The Wolves had to overcome their own early jitters and a dismal performance from star Karl-Anthony Towns, who fouled out after scoring just 11 points in 24 minutes. Down 93-86 with more than seven minutes left after Towns' exit, the Wolves outscored the Clippers 23-11 the rest of the way thanks in large part to Russell (29 points) and Anthony Edwards (30). Beverley was the heart and soul of the game, finishing with a game-high 11 rebounds before letting out plenty of emotion after beating his former team.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports