UTTARKASHI, India — All 41 workers who were trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel have been pulled out, Indian transportation minister says.
Most Read
-
Minnesotans can now weigh in on the state flag and seal finalists
-
Vikings offense barely functions as Chicago kicks way to victory
-
'You can't trade 23 players.' Guerin on Evason's firing, hiring Hynes.
-
USDA's hardiness zone map changes. What it means for Minnesota gardeners and growers
-
Souhan: Dobbs' sweet story with Vikings crashes back to Earth