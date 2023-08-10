BOSTON — Alex Verdugo had a two-run double to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Wednesday night in a game with one of the strangest ground-rule doubles in Fenway Park history.

In the top of the second inning with two out and Matt Duffy on first base, Kyle Isbel lashed a drive to left field that looked as if it would be caught by Masataka Yoshida, who lunged and clasped his glove. But Yoshida missed the ball, crashing into the wall. He got up, clearly confused, looking around for the ball.

The ball was not on the field. It had smashed through one of the red lights on the wall that denote the number of outs. Yoshida picked the ball through the hole in the light, with the play ruled a ground-rule double.

The Red Sox scored three runs in fourth to erase a one-run deficit. Masataka Yoshida led off with a double and Rafael Devers had a one-out walk, with Verdugo driving in both with his double. Luis Urias reached on catcher's interference, and Reese McGuire's singled to score Verdugo.

Right-hander Nick Pivetta (8-6) went five innings, allowing two runs — on MJ Melendez's home runs — with eight strikeouts. Kenley Jansen got the save, his 25th of the season, after giving up a homer to Freddy Fermin in the ninth.

Jordan Lyles (3-13) was the loser. He went eight innings, giving up four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts.

Melendez hit his first homer of the night in the second.

Triston Casas' home run in the bottom of the second tied it at 1. Melendez's leadoff homer in the fourth, his 12th of the season for his second career multi-homer game, gave the Royals the lead again.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Garrett Whitlock, out since July 3 with elbow inflammation, made his first rehab start Wednesday, going 2 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts for Triple-A Worcester.

ON THE MOVE

Boston made several roster moves before the game. RHP Kyle Barraclough was selected to the major league roster and LHP Brandon Walter was recalled from Worcester. RHP Nick Robertson was optioned to Worcester, and RHP Dinelson Lamet was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

The Royals and Red Sox wrap up their series Thursday. Right-hander Alec Marsh (0-5, 6.75 ERA) is scheduled to start for Kansas City against left-hander James Paxton (6-3, 3.60).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB