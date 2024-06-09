Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ST. LOUIS — Alec Burleson homered, and Masyn Winn drove in two runs and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Sunday for a split in the teams' four-game series.

Rookie catcher Pedro Pagés knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly, singled and scored twice for the Cardinals, who won for just the third time in 10 games.

The Rockies lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

Andre Pallante (2-2, 6.16 ERA) won for the second straight time in making his third consecutive start in Steven Matz's spot in the rotation since moving up from Triple-A Memphis. He threw 68 pitches in five innings, allowing three hits and no runs.

Colorado's Ty Blach (2-4) pitched five innings in his sixth start since joining the rotation on May 12 after making three relief appearances. He gave up four runs on eight hits.

St. Louis took a 1-0 lead in the second. Dylan Carlson hit a leadoff double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Pagés.

The Cardinals doubled their lead in the third when Burleson led off with a home run to right field that Greg Jones just missed catching as it cleared the wall.

A two-out single by Winn scored Brendan Donovan and Pagés, giving St. Louis a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning.

A throwing error by Ezequiel Tovar in the sixth while trying to complete a double play allowed Pagés to score for a 5-0 advantage.

The Rockies scored their run in the ninth on a one-out single by Elias Díaz, who finished with two hits.

TRANSACTIONS

Rockies: Recalled INF Adael Amador from Double-A Hartford. Amador made his MLB debut Sunday. He started at second base and batted eighth in series finale. He is rated as the No. 1 prospect in the Rockies' farm system and is the No. 32 prospect in baseball. In his first at-bat, he singled and then stole second base.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rockies: 2B Brendan Rodgers (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to June 8. He got hurt running out a ground ball in the top of the fourth inning of Friday's game.

Cardinals: RHP Giovanny Gallegos (right shoulder impingement) will make a rehab appearance Tuesday at Double-A Springfield.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Dakota Hudson (2-7, 5.25) faces Twins RHP Chris Paddock (4-3, 5.26) on Monday. Hudson is 2-4 with a 3.41 ERA with 13 walks and 18 strikeouts in six road starts.

Cardinals: Off Monday. RHP Miles Mikolas (4-6, 5.32) faces visiting Pittsburgh RHP Paul Skenes (3-0, 3.00) on Tuesday. He has appeared against the Pirates more than any other team in his career and will be making his 22nd appearance and 18th start.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB