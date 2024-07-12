SANTA FE, N.M. — Alec Baldwin's criminal case has been dismissed in New Mexico in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer.
Most Read
-
Proposed Lakeville housing aimed at Somali families under investigation
-
Man admits he raped, held St. Kate's student captive in dorm for days; sentence capped at 7½ years
-
Alec Baldwin weeps in court when judge announces involuntary manslaughter case dismissed mid-trial
-
A Minnesota lottery winner invested on trust. Trouble followed.
-
From blue to red in a generation, Upper Midwest's Driftless Area flexes political muscle