A head-on crash on a county road in western Wisconsin killed a passenger in one of the two vehicles, officials said.

The wreck occurred about 9:25 p.m. Wednesday in Hammond Township in the 1600 block of County Road TT, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said.

A Sheriff's Office statement issued Thursday said that "alcohol may have played a role in the crash," but officials did not specify which driver was suspected of being under the influence at the time.

The Sheriff's Office identified the passenger who died as 26-year-old Isaiah K. Barnes of Hudson.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

An SUV was heading east and collided with a westbound car. Officials did not say which driver crossed onto the wrong side of the road.

A 60-year-old man from New Richmond, Wis., and a 54-year-old man from Hammond, Wis., in the SUV suffered minor injuries. Both had on seat belts.

Ambulances took the three people in the car to Regions Hospital. Barnes died at the hospital. The other two survived their injuries: the driver, a 21-year-old man from Hammond, and a 34-year-old man from Bruce, Wis.

Officials did not identity the vehicle occupants who survived.











