A three-vehicle crash over the weekend in Maple Grove left one person dead, another critically injured and one of the drivers jailed briefly, authorities said.

The wreck occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on County Road 81 just west of Maple Grove Parkway, police said.

One driver, a 67-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene, according to police. A 31-year-old male driver was hospitalized in critical condition, police said. Their identities have not been released.

The third driver, 21-year-old April O'Leary of Otsego, was jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation and later released, according to police.

Police Cmdr. Jon Wetter­nach said that O'Leary "showed signs of alcohol use" at the scene, was jailed and then released pending toxicology results. A message was left with O'Leary seeking a response to the police account.

Paul Walsh