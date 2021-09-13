A three-vehicle crash over the weekend in Maple Grove left one person dead, another critically injured and one of the drivers jailed briefly, authorities said.
The wreck occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on County Road 81 just west of Maple Grove Parkway, police said.
One driver, a 67-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene, according to police. A 31-year-old male driver was hospitalized in critical condition, police said. Their identities have not been released.
The third driver, 21-year-old April O'Leary of Otsego, was jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation and later released, according to police.
Police Cmdr. Jon Wetternach said that O'Leary "showed signs of alcohol use" at the scene, was jailed and then released pending toxicology results. A message was left with O'Leary seeking a response to the police account.
Paul Walsh