Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Perhaps a doctor is the cure for what ails the Albert Lea girls' basketball program.

Albert Lea has hired Jodi Schulz, a doctor in obstetrics and gynecology in the Mayo Clinic Health System, to lead the program. Albert Lea reached 10 victories in 2018-19 and 11 last season, the program's best success rates in more than a decade but still well short of .500.

Schulz has lived in the community for 15 years. She grew up in Blue Earth and played for the Buccaneers, and she played for South Dakota State.

"Coaching is about teaching, inspiring and encouraging others to be the best they can be — to develop a sense of team and ability to lead that will follow students the rest of their lives," Schulz said in the school's news release to announce the hiring.

Goodhue athlete picks North Dakota

North Dakota's football program added a Minnesota recruit, receiving a verbal commitment from Goodhue senior wide receiver Adam Poncelet. He is also a starting cornerback for the Wildcats.

"I can't wait and am super excited for this next step!" Poncelet said on his Twitter account.

Poncelet, 6-3 and 190 pounds, caught 50 passes for 762 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He also plays basketball and baseball.

His father, Tony, is the head coach at Goodhue.