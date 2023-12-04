Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Alaska Air Group Inc., down $5.65 to $34.08.

The owner of Alaska Airlines agreed to buy Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion.

Spotify Technology SA, up $13.48 to $194.17.

The music streaming service is cutting 17% of its workforce in its third round of layoffs this year.

Uber Technologies Inc., up $1.28 to $58.63.

The ride-hailing company is joining the S&P 500 index.

Evergy Inc., down $1.31 to $50.45.

The electric utility announced a debt offering of $1.1 billion

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.63 to $37.61.

The copper mining company slipped along with prices for the base metal.

Science Applications International Corp., up $16.08 to $136.

The information technology company raised its profit forecast.

SL Green Realty Corp., up $2.02 to to $42.22.

The real estate investment trust announced leases at two of its Park Avenue buildings.

Nuvei Corp., up $1.24 to $22.43.

The payment technology company entered a global partnership with Microsoft.