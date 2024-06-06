The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Woodbury abruptly closed Thursday.

The Texas chain, known for its restaurant-quality food and cinephile-friendly offerings, opened in the east metro suburb in 2018. The Woodbury location is one of six total owned by a company called Two is One, One is Non, LLC, which has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, A Drafthouse spokesperson told Dallas news station WFAA the closures also affect five locations in Texas.

Employees at the affected locations have been terminated; it was not immediately clear how many workers that affected in Woodbury. But Alamo said it might not be the end for those locations.

"We are working as quickly as possible to get Alamo Drafthouse Cinema back up and running in these cities. All other Alamo Drafthouse locations are operating as normal, with continued expansion plans across the country," an Alamo Drafthouse spokesperson told the Texas station.